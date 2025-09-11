  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “Analyze everything” - Always learning Stella Hemetsberger to study world title win over Jackie Buntan

“Analyze everything” - Always learning Stella Hemetsberger to study world title win over Jackie Buntan

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 11, 2025 04:26 GMT
Stella Hemetsberger (R) and Jackie Buntan | Photo by ONE Championship
Stella Hemetsberger (R) and Jackie Buntan | Photo by ONE Championship

Stella Hemetsberger admits her historic women's strawweight Muay Thai world title victory over Jackie Buntan felt like a blur.

Ad

After all, the epic five-round battle came down to the wire, as both fierce female strikers left it all on the line for five rounds inside Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Stadium last September 5.

In the end, the 26-year-old Austrian came out on top via unanimous decision and became her country’s first-ever ONE world champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Pressed for her thoughts during the ONE Fight Night 35 post-fight interviews, Hemetsberger admitted she needs to rewatch the tape, but recalled how her heart carried her through the tough war.

"I'm happy, to be honest. As I said before, now, straight after the fight, I actually will have to rewatch the fight back because I wouldn't be able to tell you exactly what happened. I would have to rewatch the fight and analyze everything. I just tried to put my heart in there and do everything I'm capable of, and I'm very happy it played out that way," she said.
Ad

Hemetsberger is over the moon right now after her legacy-defining moment. But the RS-Gym and Phuket Fight Club representative plans to dissect every moment of that match with Buntan to continue her development as a complete fighter.

Stella Hemetsberger says she studied Jackie Buntan's tendencies

Stella Hemetsberger scored two knockdowns in round 1 against Jackie Buntan, which no doubt turned the tide of victory in her favor.

Ad

The Austrian extensively studied the Filipina-American's propensity for leaning back to dodge, which she used to her advantage.

'Always Hungry' said post-fight:

"So yeah, we definitely worked on my left hook. We worked on what we're gonna do if she leans back and how we're gonna come back, but we just managed to put it together the right way."

North American fans can rewatch this historic championship fight on demand via Amazon Prime Video

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications