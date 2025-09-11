“Analyze everything” - Always learning Stella Hemetsberger to study world title win over Jackie Buntan

Stella Hemetsberger admits her historic women's strawweight Muay Thai world title victory over Jackie Buntan felt like a blur.After all, the epic five-round battle came down to the wire, as both fierce female strikers left it all on the line for five rounds inside Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Stadium last September 5.In the end, the 26-year-old Austrian came out on top via unanimous decision and became her country’s first-ever ONE world champion. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPressed for her thoughts during the ONE Fight Night 35 post-fight interviews, Hemetsberger admitted she needs to rewatch the tape, but recalled how her heart carried her through the tough war.&quot;I'm happy, to be honest. As I said before, now, straight after the fight, I actually will have to rewatch the fight back because I wouldn't be able to tell you exactly what happened. I would have to rewatch the fight and analyze everything. I just tried to put my heart in there and do everything I'm capable of, and I'm very happy it played out that way,&quot; she said.Hemetsberger is over the moon right now after her legacy-defining moment. But the RS-Gym and Phuket Fight Club representative plans to dissect every moment of that match with Buntan to continue her development as a complete fighter.Stella Hemetsberger says she studied Jackie Buntan's tendenciesStella Hemetsberger scored two knockdowns in round 1 against Jackie Buntan, which no doubt turned the tide of victory in her favor.The Austrian extensively studied the Filipina-American's propensity for leaning back to dodge, which she used to her advantage.'Always Hungry' said post-fight:&quot;So yeah, we definitely worked on my left hook. We worked on what we're gonna do if she leans back and how we're gonna come back, but we just managed to put it together the right way.&quot;North American fans can rewatch this historic championship fight on demand via Amazon Prime Video