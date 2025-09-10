Stella Hemetsberger had no doubt in her mind she would beat Jackie Buntan: “I felt confident going to the scorecards”

Newly crowned ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion ‘Always Hungry’ Stella Hemetsberger of Austria knew by the sound of the final bell in her five-round world title clash with Filipina-American superstar Jackie Buntan that she had the win in the bag.Hemetsberger and Buntan went to war in the main event of ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video last weekend, and the Austrian scored two big knockdowns in the first round to go on to win the entire thing via unanimous decision.For her efforts, she took home the vacant ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title and made history as the first fighter from Austria to become a ONE world champion.Addressing the media in the post-fight interviews backstage, Hemetsberger said she was confident the decision would be read in her favor once the fight ended. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post‘Always Hungry’ said:“Yeah, I felt confident with the overall fight. I just felt confident. So yeah, I felt confident going to the scorecards.”Needless to say, Hemetsberger’s performance was nothing short of epic.ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video went down live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, Sept. 6. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action via an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Stella Hemetsberger happy to have shown her &quot;evolution&quot; as a fighter‘Always Hungry’ Stella Hemetsberger continues to get better and better each time out.Now after having captured the vacant ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video, the Austrian is proud to have showcased all of her hard work in the ring.She told ONE:“I think I really got the opportunity to show my evolution today. This was only my second fight in small gloves and one of my first. I haven’t had a lot of professional Muay Thai fights. I haven’t had a lot of professional fights in general. And I think this was really an opportunity to prove myself against a top opponent as well.”