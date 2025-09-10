  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Stella Hemetsberger had no doubt in her mind she would beat Jackie Buntan: “I felt confident going to the scorecards”

Stella Hemetsberger had no doubt in her mind she would beat Jackie Buntan: “I felt confident going to the scorecards”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Sep 10, 2025 09:48 GMT
Stella Hemetsberger - Photo by ONE Championship
Stella Hemetsberger [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Newly crowned ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion ‘Always Hungry’ Stella Hemetsberger of Austria knew by the sound of the final bell in her five-round world title clash with Filipina-American superstar Jackie Buntan that she had the win in the bag.

Ad

Hemetsberger and Buntan went to war in the main event of ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video last weekend, and the Austrian scored two big knockdowns in the first round to go on to win the entire thing via unanimous decision.

For her efforts, she took home the vacant ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title and made history as the first fighter from Austria to become a ONE world champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Addressing the media in the post-fight interviews backstage, Hemetsberger said she was confident the decision would be read in her favor once the fight ended.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

‘Always Hungry’ said:

“Yeah, I felt confident with the overall fight. I just felt confident. So yeah, I felt confident going to the scorecards.”

Needless to say, Hemetsberger’s performance was nothing short of epic.

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video went down live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, Sept. 6. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action via an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ad

Stella Hemetsberger happy to have shown her "evolution" as a fighter

‘Always Hungry’ Stella Hemetsberger continues to get better and better each time out.

Now after having captured the vacant ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video, the Austrian is proud to have showcased all of her hard work in the ring.

Ad

She told ONE:

“I think I really got the opportunity to show my evolution today. This was only my second fight in small gloves and one of my first. I haven’t had a lot of professional Muay Thai fights. I haven’t had a lot of professional fights in general. And I think this was really an opportunity to prove myself against a top opponent as well.”
About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications