“It feels amazing” - Stella Hemetsberger scores two big knockdowns in first round to beat Jackie Buntan for title

Stella Hemetsberger's world championship dream became reality in spectacular fashion as the Austrian sensation dropped Jackie Buntan twice in the opening round en route to capturing the vacant ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE Fight Night 35.The 26-year-old delivered the performance of her career when it mattered most, becoming Austria's first-ever ONE world champion with a dominant victory over the reigning kickboxing titleholder inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.Her explosive start stunned the crowd and derailed Buntan's pursuit of two-sport champion status in devastating fashion.Stella Hemetsberger dropped the Filipino-American champion twice in the opening frame, demonstrating the power and technique that had carried her through the ONE Friday Fights gauntlet.Buntan, the reigning ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion, may have entered the bout as a favorite, bringing championship experience against elite competition.But Hemetsberger's early dominance shifted the momentum immediately. Buntan did her best to shift the momentum in her favour. Still, the Austrian soldiered on and left the iconic venue with a unanimous decision win and gold wrapped around her waist.During the post-fight interview, Austria's first-ever ONE world champion reflected on how her early knockdowns affected her mental approach throughout the remainder of the contest.&quot;First of all, it feels amazing. Yeah, obviously getting a knockdown and then two knockdowns gives confidence, but I think I felt confident before the fight as well, and trusting in my abilities and trusting in my team, trusting in me. So, yeah. But obviously, the first two knockdowns helped to boost it,&quot; Stella Hemetsberger told members of the media. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStella Hemetsberger's path to world title gloryStella Hemetsberger's path to championship gold began through the brutal ONE Friday Fights series, where she compiled a perfect 3-0 record capped by a spectacular knockout victory that earned her this world title shot.The RS-GYM and Phuket Fight Club affiliate debuted with a unanimous decision triumph over Dutch sensation Chellina Chirino. Five months later, the Austrian overcame Anna Lima Moretti of Italy on the judges' scorecards.At ONE Friday Fights 104 this past April, Stella Hemetsberger knocked out Polish-Swedish striker Vanessa Romanowski to earn a US$100,000 contract, a spot on the main roster, and a world title shot against Buntan.North American fight fans can rewatch the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.