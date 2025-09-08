“My team told me to stay calm” - Stella Hemetsberger says first round was crucial in Jackie Buntan win

Newly-crowned ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion Stella Hemetsberger displayed patience and composure after sending Jackie Buntan to the canvas twice.The 26-year-old Austrian emerged victorious via unanimous decision in the curtain closer of the action-packed ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video last September 5 at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.While the knockdowns gave her a commanding early lead on the scorecards, Hemetsberger knew the real test was managing that advantage for the full five rounds.Speaking to Mitch Chilson during her in-ring interview shortly after her career-defining moment, Hemetsberger thanked her team for reminding her not to get too overeager.&quot;Yeah, I think the first round definitely played a big part. It was my first five-round fight and, like, my team told me to stay calm, not go crazy.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor Hemetsberger, the temptation to press for a finish was certainly there, knowing she got the Filipina-American on the ropes. But 'Always Hungry' made the right call by sticking to the game plan.After all, the strawweight kickboxing queen roared back after those two knockdowns and came back strong in the middle rounds.However, the RS-Gym and Phuket Fight Club representative was one step ahead, and this measured approach ultimately secured her historic victory.Stella Hemetsberger has nothing but respect for Jackie Buntan after five-round battleStella Hemetsberger and Jackie Buntan's highly competitive slugfest was an instant classic and one of the best fights of 2025 so far.'Always Hungry' admitted that Buntan brought out the best in her and truly pushed her to the limit. Once the dust settled, Hemetsberger developed deeper respect and admiration for her opponent.The gracious 125-pound Muay Thai queen credited Buntan in her in-ring interview:&quot;It’s just incredible, again, out of words. I’m just so honored to fight here, get the opportunity, and share the ring with such a class opponent.&quot;The full replay of ONE Fight Night 35 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America