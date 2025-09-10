Stella Hemetsberger navigated through dangerous first round against Jackie Buntan: "Listen to my corner and stay calm"

Stella Hemetsberger's championship-winning performance at ONE Fight Night 35 wasn't just about her explosive first-round knockdowns; it was also about the mental fortitude she displayed when Jackie Buntan fired back with dangerous counter-attacks.The newly crowned ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion showed world-class composure throughout their world title fight at Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.She maintained her tactical discipline even as the experienced Filipino-American striker, who is the ONE women's strawweight kickboxing queen, attempted to turn the tide after being dropped twice early.Hemetsberger's stunning opening round established her as the aggressor. Still, Buntan's championship experience and technical striking ability created plenty of dangerous moments that could have shifted momentum back toward her foe.During the post-fight press conference in the Thai capital, the RS-Gym and Phuket Fight Club athlete revealed the mental approach that enabled her to maintain her tactical discipline throughout the challenging moments of their encounter.After the conclusion of the September 5th card, Stella Hemetsberger said:&quot;Just trying to stay calm, trying to listen to my corner and stay calm and whatever she comes with at me, still be ready to put on a good fight, to counter that back, and still follow my fight and still follow the plan.&quot;The 26-year-old Austrian's ability to weather Buntan's storms while sticking to her game plan demonstrated the mental preparation that had carried her through the brutal ONE Friday Fights series.That mental discipline proved crucial in securing her historic championship victory, as her ability to remain focused on executing her game plan prevented the two-sport title-chasing superstar from mounting the kind of comeback that experienced champions often produce.Stella Hemetsberger's unanimous decision win over the Boxing Works athlete improved her promotional resume to 4-0. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStella Hemetsberger eyes rematch against Buntan for kickboxing crownAustria's first-ever ONE world champion may be focused on some much-needed time off after creating history in the main event of ONE Fight Night 35 last week.However, that hasn't stopped the Salzburg native from making her intentions known on what she wants next in the world's largest martial arts organization.Stella Hemetsberger told ONE Championship:&quot;I think with our fight today, it would be a good fight to do a rematch, and also for people to watch. I'm happy either way, what opportunity we get, what the next fight is. But yeah, I would like to fight kickboxing again as well.&quot;North American fight fans who missed any of the action from an action-packed ONE Fight Night 35 can watch the card in its entirety for free via replay on Amazon Prime Video.