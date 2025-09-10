Stella Hemetsberger thankful father got to watch her win ONE world title from ringside: “It’s amazing”

Newly crowned ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion ‘Always Hungry’ Stella Hemetsberger of Austria shared her proudest moment with the people closest to her.The 26-year-old made history last weekend at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video by becoming the first-ever ONE world champion from Austria. And her own father was right there ringside at Lumpinee Stadium to cheer her on.Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson in the ring, Hemetsberger talked about her father being at the stadium. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post‘Always Hungry’ said:“It’s amazing. Like, he’s watched me fight before. I think this is the third fight he’s watched me, I break my nose, so he’s used to it. It’s just very cool having this support from home as well, and, like, that effort of him just coming to Thailand to watch me fight just makes me really happy.”Hemetsberger delivered the performance of a lifetime, dropping Buntan twice in the first round to blitz to a five-round unanimous decision victory in the evening’s main event.ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video went down live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, Sept. 6. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action via an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Stella Hemetsberger on history-making world title win at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video: “It’s just incredible”It still hasn’t sunk in for Stella Hemetsberger, who just captured the vacant ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title last weekend at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video, the culmination of a lifetime of hard work and dedication.Hemetsberger admits she still hasn’t come to terms with all that’s going on. She told ONE:“It’s just incredible, again, out of words. I’m just so honored to fight here, get the opportunity and share the ring with such a class opponent, and I’m just, yeah, I’m just so full of joy, really having the belt on my shoulder for real now.”