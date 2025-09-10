  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Stella Hemetsberger thankful father got to watch her win ONE world title from ringside: “It’s amazing”

Stella Hemetsberger thankful father got to watch her win ONE world title from ringside: “It’s amazing”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Sep 10, 2025 09:25 GMT
Stella Hemetsberger [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]
Stella Hemetsberger [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Newly crowned ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion ‘Always Hungry’ Stella Hemetsberger of Austria shared her proudest moment with the people closest to her.

Ad

The 26-year-old made history last weekend at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video by becoming the first-ever ONE world champion from Austria. And her own father was right there ringside at Lumpinee Stadium to cheer her on.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson in the ring, Hemetsberger talked about her father being at the stadium.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

‘Always Hungry’ said:

“It’s amazing. Like, he’s watched me fight before. I think this is the third fight he’s watched me, I break my nose, so he’s used to it. It’s just very cool having this support from home as well, and, like, that effort of him just coming to Thailand to watch me fight just makes me really happy.”
Ad

Hemetsberger delivered the performance of a lifetime, dropping Buntan twice in the first round to blitz to a five-round unanimous decision victory in the evening’s main event.

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video went down live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, Sept. 6. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action via an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ad

Stella Hemetsberger on history-making world title win at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video: “It’s just incredible”

It still hasn’t sunk in for Stella Hemetsberger, who just captured the vacant ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title last weekend at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video, the culmination of a lifetime of hard work and dedication.

Ad

Hemetsberger admits she still hasn’t come to terms with all that’s going on. She told ONE:

“It’s just incredible, again, out of words. I’m just so honored to fight here, get the opportunity and share the ring with such a class opponent, and I’m just, yeah, I’m just so full of joy, really having the belt on my shoulder for real now.”
About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications