Anatoly Malykhin doubts ‘delusional’ Amir Aliakbari’s chances in potential rematch

ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin dismisses the thought that Iranian fighter Amir Aliakbari will get to beat him in a rematch.

The two top fighters met in September 2021 with ‘Sladkiy’ winning by first-round knockout.

Anatoly Malykhin made his thoughts known during the post-fight interview for ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video last week in Bangkok, where he was present to support fellow Russian fighters.

Amir Aliakbari, too, was in action and a big winner in his heavyweight fight which took place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on July 14.

35-year-old Anatoly Malykhin said:

“Well, if this guy thinks that he will be able to take me down and finish me from the crucifix like he did with others, then he is very delusional.”

At ONE Fight Night 12, Amir Aliakbari, 35, underscored his heavyweight contender standing by hacking out an impressive first-round submission victory over Canadian Dustin Joynson.

The Iranian mixed martial arts star did not waste much time getting things going.

He unleashed a nasty left hook and right overhand combination early on that instantly rocked Dustin Joynson. The 37-year-old British Columbia native tried to recover only to find himself getting tagged again by another lead left and overhand right.

The two then found themselves on the ropes from which Amir Aliakbari would move to take down his opponent. The noted wrestler secured a crucifix position after and rained a barrage of elbows and punches which eventually forced Dustin Joynson to tap at the 1:48 mark of the opening round.

The dominant win earned the AAA Team affiliate a $50,000 performance bonus.

Watch the impressive finish below:

It was the third straight victory for Amir Aliakbari in 11 months. He is hoping to secure a world title shot against Anatoly Malykhin and offer the belt to his Iranian fans in the event of a victory.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 12 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.