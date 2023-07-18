Anatoly Malykhin wants to prove ONE Championship has the ‘strongest heavyweights’ by beating Francis Ngannou

Undisputed ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin hopes to square off against Francis Ngannou in the foreseeable future to prove a point or two about who’s the meanest heavyweight MMA fighter worldwide.

At the same time, the 13-0 superstar hopes to alert the rest of the heavyweights outside the promotion that ONE Championship houses the best of the best heavyweights in the sport.

Following another nail-biting affair between two mammoth superstars, Amir Aliakbari and Dustin Joynson, at ONE Fight Night 12, Anatoly Malykhin was asked about the probability of him going up against the former MMA world champion.

While he does respect Ngannou’s skill set, Malykhin doesn’t seem too disturbed by the Cameroonian’s knockout power. He even admitted that he’d take the fight in a heartbeat to prove a point.

He told ONE Championship:

“I would prove that the heavyweights in ONE are the strongest heavyweights in the world.”

With a gallery of impressive finishes, including his total destruction of Arjan Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22, the Russian behemoth has repeatedly proved that he truly belongs at the peak of the heavyweight mountain.

Equipped with world-class IQ, wrestling, and tremendous KO power, ‘Sladkiy’ has instantly made a name for himself at the Singapore-based organization.

A battle against ‘The Predator’ may not be something that will turn into reality anytime soon. However, there are a couple of names, especially Aliakbari and Bhullar, who are keen to run it back against the undefeated superstar to showcase why the strongest heavyweights truly come from ONE Championship.