Anatoly Malykhin envisions "another tough fight" between Tawanchai and Jo Nattawut: "Someone winning by a slight advantage"

Reigning three-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin expects Tawanchai PK Saenchai's main event rematch with 'Smokin'' Jo Nattawut to be another close contest.

After walking away with a closely contested decision against Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 15 in an entertaining kickboxing clash, the defending king will put his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title on the line when the two striking sensations square off at ONE 167 this Friday, June 7.

Looking back at their first meeting in October, Anatoly Malykhin expects the sequel to go in a similar direction with one man coming out on top by the narrowest of margins:

“I wouldn't say Tawanchai dominated the last fight," Malykhin told ONE. "It was very close. I couldn't tell who won. I was in the locker room, and opinions were split 50/50. I think it will be another tough fight this time, with someone winning by a slight advantage.”

Tawanchai gunning for eighth straight win against Jo Nattawut at ONE 167

Tawanchai goes into his third defense of the featherweight Muay Thai title riding a seven-fight win streak dating back to January 2022.

Throughout that run, which has featured wins against the likes of Saemapetch, Petchmorakot, Jamal Yusupov, and Superbon, the Thai titleholder has been nothing short of dominant — except in the case of his first fight with Jo Nattawut.

Through three rounds, Nattawut took it to the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym superstar, and even had many fight fans convinced that he'd done enough to win.

Responding to the criticism, Tawanchai was content to let it all roll off his back, opting to let his hands do the talking at ONE 167:

"It is not uncommon for people to criticize," he told Sportskeeda. "I'm not serious about it but I'll wait to see the day they eat their words."

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.