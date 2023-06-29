Anatoly Malykhin excited for ‘big shows’ in potential matches with Reinier de Ridder and ‘Buchecha’ 

With his ONE heavyweight world title fight with Arjan Bhullar in the books, Anatoly Malykhin is ready for not one but two very big challenges in his next appearances inside the circle.

Malykhin established himself as the best heavyweight in the world with his second-round knockout of Arjan Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22. Now the undisputed ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight world champion, the Russian juggernaut is determined to make history by becoming the first-ever three-division world champion.

‘Sladkiy’ hopes to challenge Reinier de Ridder later this year for the ONE middleweight world title before making his way back to heavyweight for a potential clash with Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida.

“Big shows. Buchecha fight or de Ridder rematch. Two big shows, two big stadiums. Knockout time or TKO time,” Malykhin told the South China Morning Post.

Watch the full interview below:

Anatoly Malykhin and Reinier de Ridder are no strangers to one another, having squared off in the ONE on Prime Video 5 main event last December. Malykhin scored a vicious first-round knockout against ‘The Dutch Knight’ to capture the light heavyweight crown. Next, he hopes to take de Ridder’s last remaining world title before turning his attention to an inevitable clash with heavyweight standout ‘Buchecha.’

A 17-time BJJ world champion, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida, has dispatched every one of his opponents in the first round. He’ll attempt to keep that streak alive and earn himself a potential ONE world title opportunity when he meets knockout artist Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4. And if you missed any of the action, the ONE Friday Fights 22 replay can be watched anytime via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

