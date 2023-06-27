‘Buchecha’ stresses BJJ world titles have no pull in his MMA career

17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and legend Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is grappling royalty, with many fans considering the 32-year-old as one of, if not the greatest BJJ players in history.

With a grocery list of accolades on his resume, it’s hard to argue against ‘Buchecha’ being the best to ever do it. However, the Brazilian ONE Championship athlete says none of it matters, as far as his mixed martial arts career is concerned.

Almeida transitioned to the sport of MMA in September of 2021, and has since won his first four fights to produce a perfect 4-0 record. He’s finished all four opponents and has appeared as dominant as any heavyweight in the world.

Although many believe Almeida will soon receive a title shot and one day become a world champion, he says he doesn’t consider himself the favorite in any fight.

In a recent interview with YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, Almeida talked about heading into his fights with a legendary aura, and how it means nothing in an entirely new sport.

‘Buchecha’ said:

"Of course it's a new sport and I feel like a rookie in this sport and that's how I see myself so I don't feel any pressure. Of course, Jiu-Jitsu is my biggest strength, so will always try to use it. [4:30 onwards]

“My world titles [in Brazilian jiu-jitsu] don't mean like, because I have world titles, I have to be like the favorite or anything like that.”

Regardless, Almeida has the chance to even further his legend, and creep ever so closer to a shot at the ONE heavyweight world title. He returns against a very dangerous opponent soon.

Undefeated Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida makes his return to action at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video. He is set to face Senegalese wrestling sensation Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

