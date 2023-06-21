Anatoly Malykhin invites his loyal fans to watch heavyweight unification bout with Arjan Bhullar

Reigning two-division ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin wants you to tune into his highly anticipated return to the ring this Friday night in the ONE Friday Fights 22 main event.

The Russian juggernaut is scheduled to square off with ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar as the two behemoths unify their world titles in a long-awaited clash inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. With the bout mere hours away, Anatoly Malykhin is calling for his fans to tune in and is looking to give away two tickets to the event.

“On June 23, my fight for the super heavyweight title will take place in Bangkok.

From myself I want to give two tickets to the tournament, the conditions are simple:

✅be subscribed to me and @dobrynya_gym_phuket

✅leave a comment why exactly do you want to be at this tournament this evening”

“4 days before the fight, let's go 🚀,” Malykhin concluded.

After a star-making year that saw him capture the interim ONE heavyweight championship and the ONE light heavyweight crown, Anatoly Malykhin will look to upgrade his heavyweight strap to undisputed gold when he meets Arjan Bhullar.

Bhullar has reigned over the division for more than two years, but the last time he competed was the night he captured the ONE heavyweight world title, scoring a highlight-reel-worthy knockout against division icon Brandon ‘The Truth’ Vera. A plethora of issues, including renegotiations with the promotion and injuries, have kept ‘Singh’ out of action for more than 750 days.

Fortunately, the wait is almost over, and fans will finally find out who the greatest heavyweight in the world truly is.

Fans in North America can catch all the action at ONE Friday Fights 22 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

