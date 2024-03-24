Anatoly Malykhin not keen on challenging Roman Kryklia in an all-striking superfight: "Pure kickboxing is not my thing"

Is there anything triple champ 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin cannot do? Apparently, it's kickboxing, according to the reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight, light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion himself.

Speaking to MMA Junkie in a recent interview, Malykhin ruled out a potential move to kickboxing to challenge reigning ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia.

The fearsome Russian star said:

"I know Roman, he's a great guy. He's a great athlete, amazing kickboxer. But pure kickboxing is not my thing. I don't have the same legs, I don't have the same leg power as Roman, or any of the guys of elite kickboxing and Muay Thai. So I won't be able to utilize them as well as I can utilize, you know, my other strong points in MMA."

As an MMA fighter, Malykhin is absolutely unparalleled. His unique combination of Russian wrestling and dynamite punching power has proven a force to be reckoned with across three weight classes in ONE Championship.

However, the 36-year-old triple champ may be right in saying he wouldn't hold a candle to the best guys in ONE Championship's kickboxing and Muay Thai divisions. After all, ONE is the world's largest martial arts organization, and features the best talent in kickboxing and 'the art of eight limbs'.

Anatoly Malykhin thanks ONE Championship for opportunity, sends message to detractors

With three ONE Championship golden belts over his shoulders, there is no question Anatoly Malykhin is an otherworldly talent. Still, Malykhin gave credit to ONE for allowing him a platform to showcase his skills. He also sent a message to his detractors, if there were any out there.

Malykhin told Morning Kombat in a recent interview:

"A little over 20 years later, I became not just a world champion, but a triple world champion. My family has a great life. My family helped me to get this great achievement. So all I can say is thanks to ONE Championship for giving me this opportunity and thank you, probably, to everybody who was against me. But it's very good. Now I can be at the top."