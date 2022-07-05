Anatoly Malykhin mocks Arjan Bhullar with a hilarious chicken doodle on Instagram

Reigning ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar and the promotion’s interim titleholder Anatoly Malykhin are on a collision course for a much anticipated and necessary unification showdown.

Although no date has been set for the inevitable clash between the two behemoths, if their social media jabs are any indication, fans will be in for an exciting showdown when the two men step into the ONE circle.

‘Singh’ recently took to Instagram, poking fun at the interim titleholder, saying, “I don’t have time for your social media bullsh*t.” Clearly, Malykhin didn’t get the message.

In his latest Instagram post directed at Bhullar, the Russian fighter posted an image of an animated chicken with Bhullar’s head and the caption:

“A lying chicken clamped into a corner will soon become a chop”

It’s just the latest in a series of shots Malykhin has taken at his division rival. Even ONE Championship’s two-division world champion Reinier de Ridder got a kick out of the post, leaving a face with tears of joy emoji in response.

The chicken in the image is a reference to a ONE Championship interview with Malykhin, where he referred to the Indian-Canadian heavyweight as a “little baby chicken.”

“[Bhullar] is my little baby chicken who is clinging on to the belt that should be mine. He’s not a real champion. He keeps hiding from strong opponents and tries to choose convenient opponents. I am a Russian Freestyle Wrestling Champion, so he won’t be able to surprise me. His striking is very weak, it looks like he is trying to swat a mosquito. People will forget him after I am finished with him.”

Arjan Bhullar claims that Anatoly Malykhin won’t sign on for a unification bout

While Anatoly Malykhin has been very vocal about his desire to face Arjan Bhullar in the ONE circle, ‘Singh’ has claimed that the Russian won’t sign on the dotted line for a unification bout.

On Instagram, Bhullar called out Malykhin, claiming that the fight has been moved multiple times, but still has not signed off on the showdown.

“I signed a new contract in April. The fight has been moved twice since then. Now the third time we've accepted again and he won't sign the paperwork”

In an interview with ONE Championship, Bhullar reiterated that he is not running from anyone, saying that he would fight Anatoly Malykhin on a week’s notice if necessary.

“I’m not running from anyone or anybody. He’s delusional. And he is short with short arms and legs. He’s 5-foot-9. My arms and legs and entire body is longer than his. Clearly measured, so I don’t know what the hell that guy is talking about. He needs to get his head checked. I’m back. I’ve been wanting to fight since the entire time I’ve been out. I’m wanting to fight now. I’ll fight him next week.”

