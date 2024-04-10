Anatoly Malykhin open to defending his belt against Ben Tynan in America: "The perfect place to put him to the test"

Reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight, light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin of Russia is excited for the possibility of matching up against a new challenger - rising Canadian star Ben Tynan.

Tynan recently impressed with a first-round submission over Australia's 'The Duke of Canberra' Duke Didier at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video last weekend. 'Vanilla Thunder' added another stoppage victory to his record, as well as another $50,000 bonus to his bank account.

Sitting ringside watching all the action unfold was none other than Malykhin himself, who admits he liked what he saw from Tynan.

The Russian triple champ envisions a showdown with Tynan in the United States, when ONE Championship returns to the mainland with shows in Denver and Atlanta later this year.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Malykhin said he would be more than willing to lock horns with Tynan on U.S. soil.

'Sladkiy' said:

"I'm looking forward to sharing the ring with him. I think America sounds like the perfect place to really put him to the test."

ONE Championship returns to Denver, Colorado with ONE 168, on Friday, September 6 at the Ball Arena. Then, it heads to the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia for ONE 170.

Anatoly Malykhin says new blood welcomed in ONE Championship: "A strong opposition is exactly what I need"

Triple champ Anatoly Malykhin has dominated the heavyweight division for the past couple of years, so much so that any new contender thrown into the mix is a welcome addition.

Malykhin says Ben Tynan's arrival on the big stage is exactly what the doctor ordered for 'Sladkiy.'

The Kemerovo native told ONE:

"I'm glad to see some new faces in ONE. A strong opposition is exactly what I need. I'm happy there are guys who are not only good in the ring, but also develop their own style outside of it. They definitely bring something unique."

Poll : Do you want to see Anatoly Malykhin fight Ben Tynan? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion