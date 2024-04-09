"The guy finishes 100% of his fights" - Triple champ Anatoly Malykhin impressed by Ben Tynan's perfect finishing rate

Three-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin is pretty much a walking anomaly with his undefeated 14-0 record with the same amount of finishes.

'Sladkiy' certainly understands that it takes a special level of talent to stay unbeaten while maintaining a perfect finishing rate, especially given the unpredictable nature of MMA.

In a recent interview with ONE, Malykhin gave surging heavyweight MMA contender and possibly future challenger Ben Tynan some glaring compliments for his impressive body of work so far.

While he hasn't reached double-digit victories yet, the promising 'Vanilla Thunder' moved to 6-0 at ONE Fight Night 21 last weekend. He also kept his pristine finishing record intact with a thunderous first-round TKO win over the tough Duke Didier.

Malykhin was in attendance at Lumpinee Stadium that night and watched the Canadian collect a $50,0000 performance bonus for his epic performance.

Here's what the heavyweight, light heavyweight, and middleweight MMA king had to say about Tynan:

"As for the two bonuses, we all know Mr. Chatri [Sityodtong] always rewards fighters who deliver beautiful fights, who finish in spectacular fashion. If he decided to give him a bonus, then it's well-deserved. After all, the guy finishes 100% of his fights early, and as a heavyweight."

The replay of Ben Tynan's emphatic win at ONE Fight Night 21 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Ben Tynan believes 'middleweight' Anatoly Malykhin is too small for him

After conquering three divisions, Anatoly Malykhin is considered by many as the most dangerous fighter on the planet right now. The defiant Tynan, however, didn't seem to get the memo.

In his ONE Fight Night 21 post-event interviews, the 30-year-old boldly claimed he'd dethrone Malykhin and take away his undefeated record.

"[Anatoly Malykhin] is a middleweight. There's not a middleweight on this planet that could beat me. I will whoop his as*, with all due respect."

