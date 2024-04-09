"I will whoop his a**" - Undefeated Ben Tynan calls out 'middleweight' Anatoly Malykhin

Canadian mixed martial arts star 'Vanilla Thunder' Ben Tynan has fired shots at three-division ONE world champion 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin following his latest performance and second-straight stoppage victory in ONE Championship.

Tynan delivered a stunning technical knockout win over Australia's 'The Duke of Canberra' Duke Didier at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video last weekend.

The event took place live at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, April 6th.

Tynan needed only one round to take care of business against his opponent, as he finished Dider with heavy-handed punches.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst and former athlete Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson in the ring after his fight, Tynan said he had a message for Malykhin, taking a dig at the Russian's lack of size.

The Canadian standout said:

"And he [Anatoly Malykhin] is a middleweight. There's not a middleweight on this planet that could beat me. I will whoop his ass, with all due respect."

Tynan earned another $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, his second straight since joining the promotion in November 2023.

With victories over Didier and the hard-hitting South Korean Kang Ji Won, it's clear Tynan is legit and on the rise. Perhaps one day, he will meet with Malykhin in the Circle.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on-demand via Amazon Prime Video.

Ben Tynan has Anatoly Malykhin's heavyweight gold on his mind: "I'm coming for him"

Ben Tynan is confident his star will continue to rise. And he should be, after his epic performance against Duke Didier last weekend.

The 30-year-old Denver, Colorado resident says it's only a matter of time before he's challenging Anatoly Malykhin for the ONE heavyweight MMA world title.

Tynan told the media backstage at the official ONE Fight Night 21 press conference:

"I'm coming for him. I'm 100 percent coming for him. Whether it's enough, or I might have to put together another fight or two on my resume, considering he is the champion. But I'm coming for him."

