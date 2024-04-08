"Would be a lot of fun" - Canadian MMA star Ben Tynan relishing chance to compete at ONE 168: Denver

Ben Tynan secured another big win this past weekend when he returned at ONE Friday Fights 58.

'Vanilla Thunder' has been living up to the hype so far in his run with the promotion, where he has secured back-to-back wins.

His latest victory came on April 5, when Tynan picked up a first-round finish over Duke Didier.

Many expected that this match-up between two grappling specialists would come down to who had more success with their striking and Tynan surely left no doubt that he was the better man on the night.

Now, Tynan is turning his attention to the future with one eye on a big card that he hopes to feature a bit closer to home.

ONE 168 on September 6 sees the promotion return to the United States for a huge night of fights live from the Ball Arena in Denver.

Ben Tynan said in his post-fight interview that fighting in Denver would be a real treat for him and his close supporters:

"Yeah, I would love to get on that Denver card. That'll be awesome. I got a lot of family and friends, who've been really wanting to come support me, that can't really make the trip out here to Thailand, so to get noisy up in Denver would be a lot of fun."

Watch the full press conference below:

Ben Tynan could be set for a big fight next

Aspirations of competing in Denver is one thing but ultimately, Ben Tynan is continuing to win and work his way up the heavyweight ladder.

Wins over Duke Didier and Kang Ji Won are certainly not going to go unnoticed and neither will his call out of heavyweight MMA king and three-division conqueror Anatoly Malykhin.

If Tynan is going to be back in action in Denver, he could be set for a big fight against one of the top contenders in the division.

He has passed both tests under the ONE Championship banner with flying colours so it may be a case of now or never to truly see how good he is.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 21 via the free on-demand replay.

