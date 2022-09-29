“So grateful” - Anatoly Malykhin, Petr Yan gift emotional Tiger Muay Thai coach a brand new truck

It’s the spirit of giving for ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin and former UFC champ Petr Yan.

The two Russian martial arts stars train together at Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, Thailand, and have striking coach John Hutchinson to thank for their ever-evolving offensive repertoire. Because of this gratitude, Malykhin and Yan teamed up to give Hutchinson a generous token of appreciation - a 2022 Ford Ranger.

On Wednesday, September 28, the famed trainer proudly showed off his brand new whip on Instagram, courtesy of his two new favorite understudies.

See Hutchinson’s shiny new Ford below:

That’s a fitting chariot for a fantastic trainer.

Yan, a former UFC bantamweight champion, even left a touching remark in the post's comments section. He wrote:

“You deserve more.”

Anatoly Malykhin, on the other hand, replied with heart emojis.

John Hutchinson, of course, is one of the pillars of the legendary Tiger Muay Thai gym. Aside from Anatoly Malykhin, ONE fighters like former middleweight world champion Vitaly Bigdash, highly regarded lightweight Timofey Nastyyukhin, and No.2-ranked bantamweight MMA contender Fabricio Andrade also call it home.

Malykhin is one of the most feared finishers in MMA right now, going undefeated in his first 11 bouts, with the last three coming inside the circle. He brutally disposed of Kirill Grishenko in his last outing at ONE: Bad Blood this past February to win the ONE interim heavyweight world title.

His sharp hands are certainly a product of those long hours working the pads with John Hutchinson. While he can perhaps never repay the time and effort his mentor gave him, that shiny new truck is a good start.

Anatoly Malykhin is $100,000 richer after knocking out Kirill Grishenko

Anatoly Malykhin practices the attitude of gratitude. With every career milestone, ‘Sladkiy’ never forgets to pay it forward and give back to those who helped him along the way. For instance, John Hutchinson is the latest beneficiary of Malykhin’s generosity.

Then again, the ONE interim heavyweight world champion does have some extra cash lying around after pocketing a cool USD 100,000 bonus for being the first man to knock out Kirill Grishenko.

He definitely deserved that big moolah after a crushing performance against the erstwhile unbeaten Belarusian at ONE: Bad Blood this past February.

After softening Grishenko up in the opening with some brutal ground and pound, Malykhin went for the jugular in round two. Like an apex predator stalking its prey, the Russian slugger patiently waited for an opening before unleashing a wicked right hook that landed perfectly on his opponent’s jaw.

Relive Malkykhin’s $100,000 KO below:

