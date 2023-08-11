Anatoly Malykhin to potential challenger ‘Reug Reug’: “Let him get in line”

ONE heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin is open to battling streaking fighter Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane but believes the latter should wait for his turn.

The Senegalese warrior fortified his standing as a potential title challenger after racing to his third straight victory at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok.

‘Reug Reug’ steadily dismantled previously undefeated Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida of Brazil on his way to a hard-earned unanimous decision victory in their featured fight which took place at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

It was the Thiaroye sur Mer native’s third victory in less than a year, making him one of the hottest fighters in the promotion right now.

Check out highlights of the recent fight of ‘Reug Reug’ below:

Speaking to ONE Championship, Russian heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin said he is ready to take on ‘Reug Reug’ anytime but asserts that there are others who need to take a shot at his world title ahead of the 971 MMA/Black Panther Sports affiliate.

'Sladkiy’ said:

“If ‘Reug Reug’ is ready, I'm always ready. Let him get in line.”

Among those at the forefront for a world title shot is Amir Aliakbari of Iran, himself on a three-fight winning streak and already has a history with Anatoly Malykhin. The two met in September 2021 with the Russian juggernaut winning by knockout in the opening round.

Anatoly Malykhin was last in action in June, where he unified the ONE heavyweight belts by beating former division champion Arjan Bhullar by technical knockout in the third round.

Apart from holding the heavyweight gold, ‘Sladkiy’ is also the ONE light heavyweight king.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 13 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.