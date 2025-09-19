  • home icon
Anatoly Malykhin promises fans his best version in 'Reug Reug' rematch at ONE 173: "Now I am at my peak"

By Mike Murillo
Published Sep 19, 2025 04:42 GMT
Anatoly Malykhin touts a version of himself in rematch with 'Reug Reug' for heavyweight gold. [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Russian powerhouse Anatoly Malykhin is ready to reclaim the ONE heavyweight MMA world title in a rematch later this year against reigning divisional king 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane. He touted an even better version of himself come the marquee showdown.

The two top heavyweight warriors run it back at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. It is a rematch of their first encounter in November last year, where the Senegalese star narrowly won by split decision to dethrone 'Sladkiy' as heavyweight champion.

In an interview with ONE Championship in line with his rematch with 'Reug Reug,' Anatoly Malykhin shared how the defeat in their first encounter served as a huge lesson for him and something he used to improve his game.

"Now I am at my peak, both physically and mentally. I became sharper, I became smarter. So, this is a big plus point for me."
In their first encounter, 'Reug Reug' surprised Malykhin by taking the latter down in the early goings and inflicting damage with significant blows.

Malykhin managed to gather himself as the match progressed, gaining control of the later rounds with his thorough attack and limiting the inroads that his opponent was making. 'Reug Reug', however, was able to do enough to hold on to the narrow victory by split decision.

The loss was the first for Anatoly Malykhin in his professional career after winning 14 straight matches.

Reug Reug-Malykhin II is one of six world title fights already confirmed for ONE 173, the second live on-ground event of ONE Championship in Japan this year.

Anatoly Malykhin admits overthinking did not help him against 'Reug Reug' in first encounter

Anatoly Malykhin shared that overthinking did not help his cause against 'Reug Reug' in their first fight last year.

With the benefit of hindsight, 'Sladkiy' said his inability to correctly read his opponent cost him the ONE heavyweight MMA world title.

Malykhin told ONE Championship in an interview:

"The first mistake I made was that I was overthinking. I thought that 'Reug Reug' could do something supernatural. Everyone around me was telling me this. I didn't need to listen to anyone. I should have just done my job."

Anatoly Malykhin, however, vowed not to make the same mistake in his rematch with 'Reug Reug' at ONE 173, saying that he is coming into the do-over with a clearer mind on what he needs to do to reclaim the heavyweight MMA belt.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
bell-icon Manage notifications