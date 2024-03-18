Anatoly Malykhin proud to silence doubters after three-division conquest: "Everybody said it was going to be impossible"

Three-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin is oozing with pride after overcoming all doubts about his MMA talents through his amazing career.

Sometimes, the smallest of criticisms can stop you from achieving your greatest potential. But not in the case of Anatoly Malykhin. He was fixated on becoming an MMA world champion in spite of his chances of making it big in the industry.

And for that, Malykhin is super proud of his achievements, even in the middle of all the doubts and hate directed towards him.

"I'm the boy from a teeny tiny town on the outskirts of Russia and I managed to become the triple champion," he told Morning Kombat. "In the past, everybody said that it was going to be impossible. It would be impossible."

It only took someone like boxing coach John Hutchinson to believe in Anatoly Malykhin's ability to become a world champion. Prior to joining the prestigious Tiger Muay Thai gym in Thailand, Malykhin would often throw caution to the wind and rely on his one-punch knockout power to finish opponents.

But under Hutchinson, Malykhin's boxing abilities have reached a whole other level. No swing or shot is wasted - everything is thrown with the intent to break the morale of his rivals.

The Russian superstar is at the height of his career and will be for a very long time.

Anatoly Malykhin isn't satisfied with three belts, hunts for his fourth

As we've discovered, there's no feat too high for Anatoly Malykhin.

The Russian juggernaut is eager to push the envelope even further by adding a boxing world title to his trophy case.

Speaking to ONE, 'Sladkiy' explained:

"I think history will be made when we get four belts and one more in boxing. Then we'll make history. But, for now, this just the beginning of our journey."

Just a few days ago, Malykhin expressed interest in fighting heavyweight megastar Francis Ngannou in a boxing match this year.

'The Predator' has seen some success in his career after transitioning from MMA to boxing. He's garnered a massive viewership in his endeavor to beat famous boxers in their own game.

So Malykhin, of course, wants in on the action. Believing himself to be a better boxer than Ngannou, the Russian is ready to take his skills to the next level and challenge the most dangerous men on the planet.