Anatoly Malykhin rocked the MMA world last month at ONE 166: Qatar when he accomplished an unprecedented three-division supremacy.

The Russian brawler, who already lorded over ONE’s heavyweight and light heavyweight MMA ranks, added a third weight class by taking away Reinier de Ridder’s middleweight MMA crown.

After his improbable feat, Malykhin received perhaps the biggest feather on his cap when Chatri Sityodtong heralded him as ‘the greatest heavyweight on the planet’.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the triple champ responded to the ONE Chairman and CEO’s flattering compliment about his prowess in the art of combat.

“I always agree with Mr. Chatri,” he said. “If he says I’m the best heavyweight, then I’m not going to argue.”

Anatoly Malykhin has yet to face an adversary he could not vanquish in 14 professional bouts. None of these fights were close, either.

‘Sladkiy’ always finds a way to break his foes, making him arguably one of the most entertaining fighters in the world with his ridiculous 100 percent finishing rate.

Apart from his skull-crushing power, the heavy-handed Russian also possesses elite speed and athleticism rarely seen in men his size.

And, of course, there’s his incredible fight IQ and ability to adapt on the fly. Malykhin is the complete package, and he certainly can give any heavyweight in the world a run for his money.

Islam Makhachev says Anatoly Malykhin is the ‘most dangerous fighter

Even UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev can’t help but be amazed at Malykhin’s innate greatness.

The pound-for-pound king has certainly met some of the most ferocious warriors in the game today. However, none of them pales in comparison to Malykhin, as far as Makhachev is concerned.

In the same interview, Anatoly Malykhin expressed his gratitude to the Dagestani superstar for recognizing his skill.

“It’s very inspiring to hear that,” said Malykhin. “Islam is the pound-for-pound number-one fighter. I’ve been following him for quite a long time. I used to watch Khabib’s fights, too. To see that, it’s an amazing sign of respect.”