Anatoly Malykhin ready for a quick turnaround after historic three-division supremacy: "I'm supercharged as always"

Unprecedented three-division MMA world champion 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin is hungry to make his return to the ONE Championship Circle and make even more history.

The 36-year-old from Kemerovo recently nabbed his third world title, beating former champion Reinier de Ridder earlier this month at ONE 166: Qatar for the ONE middleweight MMA world championship.

Now the reigning ONE heavyweight, light heavyweight, and middleweight MMA world champion, Malykhin says he's eager to get back in action as soon as possible.

Speaking to MMA Junkie in a recent interview, Anatoly Malykhin said he's done with vacation time and ready to go back to putting opponents to sleep.

'Sladkiy' stated:

"I'm fine, very fine. I feel great. I'm so supercharged as always, and if there is an opponent, I'm ready to go in a month and I'm ready to give a good show to the audience."

Anatoly Malykhin has emerged as one of the world's best heavyweight MMA fighters in recent years, regardless of promotion. Fans can't wait to see him back in action.

Meanwhile, Malykhin's epic performance against De Ridder at ONE 166 can be watched via replay on demand on Amazon Prime Video for viewers in the United States and Canada.

Anatoly Malykhin on being compared to MMA royalty Fedor Emelianenko: "I'm just happy to be even mentioned next to the greatest"

Triple champ 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin was recently hailed as one of the best mixed martial artists to come out from Russia, a country known for producing a steady stream of incredible fighters.

Most notably, Malykhin was recently compared to Russian MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko, which he says is a massive honor despite it still being early in his career.

Malykhin told MMA Junkie:

"So we'll see at the end of my journey, where people put me and how they rate me. Right now, I'm just happy to be even mentioned next to the greatest [Fedor Emelianenko]. It's an honor."