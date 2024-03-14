Three-division MMA champ Anatoly Malykhin proud to see Russian fighters climbing up the ranks: “I’m happy they’re winning”

Reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight, light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin has always been the biggest cheerleader for his fellow Russian martial artists.

The undefeated, hard-hitting triple champ hails from Kemerovo Oblast in Russia and is a former Master of Sports in freestyle wrestling in his homeland. Having represented his country on many international platforms, the 36-year-old is always very proud to wear his nation’s flag whenever he competes in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Which is why it puts a huge smile on his face whenever Russian athletes succeed on the world stage.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Malykhin commented on the rise of Russian fighters in ONE Championship.

‘Sladkiy’ said:

“I’m happy that they’re winning, that they’re making their way in life with their hard work, their perseverance, their spirit – it’s very cool.”

ONE Championship has some incredible fighters from Russia in many of its ranks. This includes guys like Muay Thai kickboxer Vladimir Kuzmin, rising MMA star Shamil Gasanov, submission grappling star Uali Khurzev, and more.

Anatoly Malykhin looking for his next victim: “Find me a heavyweight”

Russian triple champ ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin is deep in vacation right now. After winning three belts over the last two years, he’s definitely earned it. But the 36-year-old is also itching to return and resume his incredible run.

He told Sports Illustrated in a recent interview:

“If there is an opportunity to fight in a couple weeks, I’ll take it. I have a couple bruises that need to heal from my last fight. Once those heal, I’m ready. Find me an opponent. Find me a heavyweight. I’m ready to fight.”

Not only that, but Malykhin is also looking at perhaps trying his hand at professional boxing. He said:

“I want to make more history,” said Malykhin, speaking through a translator. “My next big goal is to get a big win in boxing.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on Anatoly Malykhin’s next fight.