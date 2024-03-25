Three-division king Anatoly Malykhin wants to figure in a championship match with no time limits: "Only one comes out of it"

Leave it to three-division MMA king Anatoly Malykhin to come up with the wildest ideas. In his quest to make history, the Russian standout has dreamed up a plethora of scenarios to raise the stakes in his fights, and his latest idea comes truly out of left field.

Speaking to MMA Junkie in a recent interview, 'Sladkiy' suggested he have a championship fight with no time limit, with a winner emerging only by finish, or when his opponent can no longer continue.

'Sladkiy' said:

"I actually have a proposal. Maybe we should do championship fights without any time limits, without any breaks. Two people get in the cage, only one comes out of it."

That's some real Blood Sport-esque stuff right there coming from the reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight, light heavyweight, and middleweight MMA world champion. It's hard to fathom anyone taking him up on that offer, though.

There's a reason why Malykhin is the ruler of three different weight classes. The Russian star's freakish combination of dynamite power and brute strength is the stuff nightmares are made of. It's hard to imagine anyone actually willing to step into the cage with him under his own unique 'special rules' arrangement.

Is there anything Anatoly Malykhin cannot do?

Having become the only man in history to hold three MMA world titles in three different weight classes simultaneously, it's hard to doubt Anatoly Malykhin's capabilities as a fighter at this stage.

However, the 36-year-old Russian stalwart will be the first to point out that there's a limit to what he can do. He's certainly not willing to fight any of ONE Championship's top heavyweight Muay Thai and kickboxing talents, particularly one Roman Kryklia.

Fans have clamored for Malykhin to face Kryklia in a kickboxing match at light heavyweight, or a Muay Thai match at heavyweight. But 'Sladkiy' was quick to turn that down.

He told MMA Junkie:

"I know Roman, he's a great guy. He's a great athlete, amazing kickboxer. But pure kickboxing is not my thing. I don't have the same legs. I don't have the same leg power as Roman, or any of the guys of elite kickboxing or Muay Thai. So I won't be able to utilize them as well as I can utilize, you know, my other strong points in MMA."

Needless to say, Anatoly Malykhin is perfectly content staying in his lane.