Anatoly Malykhin ready to wow Tokyo with ‘that old school of fighting’ against ‘Reug Reug’ at ONE 173

Former three-division ONE world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin of Russia promises to deliver another explosive performance, the kind his fans have gotten used to, when he faces reigning ONE heavyweight MMA world champion ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane in their highly anticipated rematch later this year.The 37-year-old Russian powerhouse will attempt to reclaim the heavyweight crown from the Senegalese wrestler when they lock horns at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe current ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA king surrendered the heavyweight gold to ‘Reug Reug’ via a split-decision loss at ONE 169 a year ago, which also marked the first defeat of his professional career.Now that Malykhin is returning to Tokyo for their rematch, the Russian wants to impress the fans in attendance.‘Sladkiy’ told ONE Championship:&quot;When I visited Tokyo, Japan, for the first time, the first thing I noticed was a place with great history and people who value martial arts very much. I'm a fighter of the new school, but I will show and give them a spectacle of those old fights, that old school of fighting that they love so much.&quot;ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri will go down live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, November 16. The event features multiple world title bouts and is one of the most anticipated shows in ONE Championship history.Anatoly Malykhin says loss to ‘Reug Reug’ was important for his career‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin will be the first to admit that his defeat to ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane was likely the best thing to happen in his career, because it allowed him to take a step back, address the flaws in his game, and return a better fighter.He told ONE Championship:&quot;With a better mind, now I have motivation. I have also become more disciplined, so I have no negatives. I removed all the negatives from myself that led to the loss. Now, I have one hundred percent focus.&quot;Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for the latest on Anatoly Malykhin’s rematch with ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane.