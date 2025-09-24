  • home icon
  Anatoly Malykhin believes setbacks have only made him stronger in 'Reug Reug' rematch: "All these will lead me to my belt"

Anatoly Malykhin believes setbacks have only made him stronger in ‘Reug Reug’ rematch: “All these will lead me to my belt”

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 24, 2025 05:28 GMT
Anatoly Malykhin (R) faces off vs 'Reug Reug' (L) | Image credit: ONE Championship
Anatoly Malykhin (R) faces off vs ‘Reug Reug’ (L) | Image credit: ONE Championship

Two-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin may have stumbled, but he's not going to stay down.

‘Sladkiy’ was considered untouchable at one point, making history as an unprecedented world titleholder in three weight classes after a 14-0 start and a ridiculous 100 percent finishing rate.

However, he lost the heavyweight MMA crown in arguably the biggest upset in combat sports last year after being dethroned by ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane via split decision at ONE 169.

Suddenly, the Russian’s cloak of invincibility has been shattered. In one devastating blow, he lost both his undefeated record and 26 pounds of gold.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Malykhin reflected on this major setback but explained why it won’t break his resolve:

"I've been through many trials, and always, always found a way out. Whatever life threw at me, I always found a way out. And, once again, all these will lead me to my belt, which I will get back on November 16.”
Malykhin has overcome greater odds in his hometown of Kemerovo, Russia, beating poverty and obscurity before reaching mixed martial arts glory.

The reigning middleweight and light heavyweight king is eager to turn this misery into an inspiring tale of resilience.

The 37-year-old juggernaut will have the chance to right that wrong when he runs it back with the Senegalese monster at ONE 173 on November 16 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Anatoly Malykhin says loss to 'Reug Reug' was necessary for his growth

Anatoly Malykhin admits that the spoils of victory often lead to a sense of complacency.

The Russian powerhouse has learned his lesson the hard way and is ready to redeem himself at ONE 173.

For 'Sladkiy', the bitter taste of defeat forced him to evolve as a martial artist.

"What I needed was exactly this: to gain mental strength, so my body would feel new. This defeat made me better,” he told ONE.

