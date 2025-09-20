Anatoly Malykhin says loss to ‘Reug Reug’ was crucial for MMA career: “What I needed was exactly this”

Russian behemoth Anatoly Malykhin fell from grace when he suffered the first loss of his MMA career to ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane last year. While losing his heavyweight MMA crown represented the end of an era, ‘Sladkiy’ also took it as the beginning of profound self-discovery.Malykhin entered his world title defense at ONE 169 with the utmost confidence of a man with an unbeaten 14-0 record and a 100 percent finishing rate. However, the 37-year-old met his match against the Senegalese powerhouse, who managed to dethrone him after five grueling rounds via split decision.In defeat, Malykhin admitted that he had lost the thirst that made him the most feared heavyweight in MMA. Complacency crept in after reaching the pinnacle, and he ultimately paid the price for it.The former three-division MMA world champion told ONE Championship:&quot;What I needed was exactly this: to gain mental strength, so my body would feel new. This defeat made me better.”ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri will be Malykhin’s chance to redeem himself. The reigning ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA kingpin will run it back with his tormentor on Nov. 16 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest news about this massive heavyweight showdown. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnatoly Malykhin grateful to be part of star-studded ONE 173 megaeventONE 173 is arguably the biggest combat sports event of the year, with six confirmed world title bouts, and possibly more coming.For Anatoly Malykhin, being given the co-main event billing is a great honor, especially since he'll be competing in Japan's rich martial arts culture.'Sladkiy' told ONE:&quot;I'm very glad that Mr. Chatri [Sityodtong] considers me worthy of a co-main event spot. For me, this is a big joy knowing that my work over the years has been recognized. I earned it with my attitude, dedication, and fights, and I'm glad to be part of such big events. I won't let them down.”