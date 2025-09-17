“I was thinking too much” - Anatoly Malykhin knows where he went wrong in first fight with ‘Reug Reug’

Russian conqueror Anatoly Malykhin reflected on the fatal flaw that led to his loss of unprecedented three-division MMA world champion status.

The reigning ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA kingpin will look to reclaim his heavyweight gold at ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri.

On November 16, Malykhin will run it back with the only man to defeat him, reigning ONE heavyweight MMA world champion ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane, in one of six world title bouts at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of this gargantuan rematch,’ Sladkiy’ revealed the mental errors that cost him his throne. He said:

"I simply overloaded myself with too much. And with me thinking too much, I had too much volume of training that my body couldn't handle. I was thinking too much about everything.”

Malykhin enters this rematch as a fighter transformed by adversity.

The 37-year-old powerhouse's perfect record and dominant reign came to a screeching halt at ONE 169, where he was blindsided by the underdog ‘Reug Reug’ who became the first African-born athlete to win ONE Championship gold.

The shocking split decision marked a career-defining moment for both fighters. For Malykhin, that painful setback still lingers, and he’s ready to make things right at ONE 173.

Anatoly Malykhin vows a bulletproof mindset in 'Reug Reug' redo

Anatoly Malykhin learned the hard way that mental clarity is just as important as physical form in mixed martial arts.

Armed with the painful lessons he absorbed, 'Sladkiy' now enters this career-defining moment with renewed vigor. While speaking with the ONE Championship, the double champ said:

"The first mistake I made was that I was overthinking. I thought that 'Reug Reug' could do something supernatural. Everyone around me was telling me this. I didn't need to listen to anyone. I should have just done my job."

