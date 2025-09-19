  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I’m glad to be part of such big events” - Anatoly Malykhin excited for massive ONE 173 card in Tokyo

“I’m glad to be part of such big events” - Anatoly Malykhin excited for massive ONE 173 card in Tokyo

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 19, 2025 07:51 GMT
Anatoly Malykhin | Image by ONE Championship
Anatoly Malykhin | Image by ONE Championship

Two-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin of Russia is honored that his massive rematch with Senegal’s ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane will take place in the biggest combat sports event of the year.

Ad

‘Sladkiy’ will challenge the reigning ONE heavyweight MMA world champion in one of six scheduled world title bouts at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on November 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

The massive spectacle is stacked with the best talent among multiple disciplines, making this card possibly the biggest event in the promotion’s rich history.

For Malykhin, earning the co-main event position holds special significance beyond just his goal to retrieve his lost crown. The 37-year-old Russian powerhouse told ONE in his pre-event interview:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I'm very glad that Mr. Chatri [Sityodtong] considers me worthy of a co-main event spot. For me, this is a big joy knowing that my work over the years has been recognized. I earned it with my attitude, dedication, and fights, and I'm glad to be part of such big events. I won't let them down.”
Ad

Meanwhile, Malykhin has been sharpening his skills nonstop since losing his three-division MMA kingpin status.

At ONE 173, the reigning middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world titleholder will look to make history once more.

Ad

Anatoly Malykhin admits mistakes in shocking loss to 'Reug Reug'

Anatoly Malykhin entered his first match with Oumar Kane with the confidence of a man who has never been bested in battle.

After five grueling rounds, he left that ONE 169 showdown no longer possessing the heavyweight MMA crown.

In the same interview, 'Sladkiy' owned up to the flaws that led to him losing his undefeated record and 26 pounds of gold:

Ad
"I simply overloaded myself with too much. And with me thinking too much, I had too much volume of training that my body couldn't handle. I was thinking too much about everything.”

Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest news about this gargantuan heavyweight MMA world title rematch.

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications