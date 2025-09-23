“I’m a beast on the hunt” - Focused Anatoly Malykhin ready to return to form against ‘Reug Reug’ at ONE 173

Anatoly Malykhin has rediscovered his passion for mixed martial arts following his shocking defeat to ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane in November last year.The Russian behemoth, a two-division ONE MMA world champion, vows to bring a renewed mental approach heading into their highly anticipated heavyweight world title rematch at ONE 173 inside Tokyo’s Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.He lost his heavyweight crown via split decision to ‘Reug Reug’ at ONE 169. The defeat represented his first professional loss while validating Kane's transition from traditional Senegalese wrestling to an MMA world champion.Malykhin described his mental transformation and renewed approach to preparation following the most difficult period of his professional career, as he prepares to dazzle on the global stage of martial arts once more.While speaking with the ONE Championship, Anatoly Malykhin said:&quot;Now, I'm a beast. I'm a beast on the hunt. I removed all this [negativity] from my head, and I'm simply enjoying every moment again.&quot;He further continued:“I enjoy training again, waking up early, training, and improving my techniques. I'm constantly looking to improve my technique and looking for something new.”While 'Sladkiy' will be on the hunt for redemption in &quot;The Land of the Rising Sun,&quot; Kane aims to pass his first test as the heavyweight king and prove his win over the mighty Russian last year was no fluke. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnatoly Malykhin says he is 'one hundred percent' focused on ONE 173 returnONE 173 represents a massive opportunity for two-division MMA kingpin Anatoly Malykhin.A win will not only help him exact revenge, but will place him right back on top of the MMA mountain as a three-division world champion.Knowing what's at stake and having gained valuable insights about himself following his stunning defeat to 'Reug Reug,' Malykhin has blocked out any form of negativity ahead of his comeback fight.While speaking with the promotion, the 37-year-old Golden Team affiliate said:&quot;With a better mind, now I have motivation. I have also become more disciplined, so I have no negatives. I removed all the negatives from myself that led to the loss. Now, I have one hundred percent focus.&quot;Tickets for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri are available here.