“I have one hundred percent focus” - Anatoly Malykhin says mental reset was exactly what the doctor ordered

By Atilano Diaz
Published Sep 21, 2025 02:55 GMT
Anatoly Malykhin [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Reigning and undisputed ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin of Russia says being able to take a step back from competition following the first loss of his professional career was just what he needed.

Malykhin lost to Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane in November 2024, surrendering his ONE heavyweight MMA gold in the process. He hasn’t fought since, and instead spent most of his time with family, without even thinking about fighting.

Speaking about his renewed focus, Malykhin told ONE Championship:

"With a better mind, now I have motivation. I have also become more disciplined, so I have no negatives. I removed all the negatives from myself that led to the loss. Now, I have one hundred percent focus."

Malykhin is set to rematch ‘Reug Reug’ at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri later this year, in an attempt to reclaim the ONE heavyweight MMA world title that now belongs to the Senegalese wrestling sensation.

Anatoly Malykhin thrilled to be part of historic ONE 173 event in Tokyo

ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri is shaping up to be a massive blockbuster show with multiple world title bouts and some of the biggest ONE Championship superstars set to see action. This includes ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin, who faces Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane for the heavyweight MMA gold in the co-main event.

Malykhin told ONE:

“I’m very glad that Mr. Chatri [Sityodtong] considers me worthy of a co-main event spot. For me, this is a big joy knowing that my work over the years has been recognized. I earned it with my attitude, dedication, and fights, and I’m glad to be part of such big events. I won’t let them down.”

ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri will go down live at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, Nov. 16. Fans in North America can visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch this blockbuster event live.

