"This will be the best show I will put on" - Anatoly Malykhin vows to put on explosive performance against 'Reug Reug' at ONE 173

Anatoly Malykhin is promising fireworks when he faces reigning heavyweight champion 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane in their title rematch, as the former two-division champion declares his intention to deliver the performance of his career while seeking redemption at ONE 173.The 37-year-old Russian powerhouse challenges Kane on Sunday, November 16, at Tokyo's Ariake Arena, where he seeks to reclaim his heavyweight MMA throne and achieve historic three-division champion status following his split decision loss to the Senegalese wrestler at ONE 169 last November.During his interview with ONE Championship, 'Sladkiy' made his boldest predictions about their heavyweight world title rematch while invoking legendary Russian MMA heritage.While speaking with the ONE Championship, the Golden Team affiliate said:&quot;This will be the best show I will put on. I will go forward and knock out my opponent. Japan needs a second Fedor Emelianenko.&quot;Anatoly Malykhin's bold prediction reflects the renewed confidence and mental clarity he's discovered following the lone setback in his career. He doesn't need to look too far for inspiration, however.The ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion has wrapped up each of his victories inside the distance, constantly showcasing his enormous finishing power and ground game prowess that made him unstoppable throughout his career.That loss to 'Reug Reug' may have hurt, but it has also led to the discovery of a more dangerous and complete version of Malykhin as ONE 173 inches closer.Anatoly Malykhin is beyond pumped to be part of star-studded ONE 173 in TokyoThe reigning two-division MMA world champion has competed on some of the biggest cards in the promotion's history, and he's on cloud nine for the chance to be part of another blockbuster card come November 16.The Thailand-based fighter added in the same interview:&quot;I'm very glad that Mr. Chatri [Sityodtong] considers me worthy of a co-main event spot. For me, this is a big joy knowing that my work over the years has been recognized. I earned it with my attitude, dedication, and fights, and I'm glad to be part of such big events.&quot;Anatoly Malykhin's battle alongside Kane is one of six world title matchups across Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing that will be part of ONE 173.