"He paved the way for us" - Anatoly Malykhin honors Russian MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko

Anatoly Malykhin pays tribute to the man who opened doors for an entire generation of Russian fighters, acknowledging Fedor Emelianenko's foundational role in establishing mixed martial arts culture throughout his homeland.The two-division ONE MMA world champion seeks to reclaim his heavyweight championship following his shocking split decision loss to 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane at ONE 169 in November last year, where he suffered the first defeat of his promotional career.During his interview with ONE Championship, the 37-year-old Golden Team representative reflected on Emelianenko's lasting impact on Russian mixed martial arts while expressing gratitude for the opportunities created by his achievements.&quot;Fedor is more than just a fighter. He paved the way for us, showed us the path, and brought MMA to Russia. He's the first person who brought MMA to Russia. We're all grateful to him. He will remain a legend forever,&quot; Anatoly Malykhin told the promotion.The ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion's views indicate just how much of an impact the now-retired 48-year-old slugger had on his career.Can Malykhin honor Emelianenko's legacy by reclaiming his heavyweight championship when he runs it back with 'Reug Reug' in one of several exciting world title contests at ONE 173 in Tokyo, Japan?Anatoly Malykhin admits loss to 'Reug Reug' was crucial for his careerIn the same interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, Anatoly Malykhin reflected on his loss to 'Reug Reug' and how it has served as a mental refresher over the past two months.&quot;What I needed was exactly this: to gain mental strength, so my body would feel new. This defeat made me better,&quot; the Phuket-based fighter declared.Malykhin's current slate stands at 14-1. Before his defeat to the Senegalese warrior, the Russian brawler became an unprecedented three-division MMA world champion when he finished Reinier de Ridder in the third round of their middleweight world title tiff at ONE 166: Qatar.'Reug Reug,' on the other hand, heads into this rematch at ONE 173 on a run of five successive wins. This contest in Tokyo will be the first time he puts his gold on the line.