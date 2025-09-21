“This is cool” - Anatoly Malykhin on being compared to Russian MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko

Reigning and undisputed ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin of Russia feels honored for being compared to Russian MMA legend ‘The Last Emperor’ Fedor Emelianenko.The two-division king recently reflected on his martial arts journey so far and how far he's come since his early days watching Emelianenko compete in Pride Fighting Championships. Malykhin's dominant reign in the world’s largest martial arts organization has drawn direct comparisons to some of the sport's greatest fighters, including the Russian heavyweight icon. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMalykhin told ONE Championship:“I watched Fedor's fights on my broken computer, and it was that fight that took place in Pride. Back then, I couldn't even think that someone would compare us. But with my hard work, my family's dedication, and my coaches' work, I have earned such a comparison, and for me, this is cool.”The 37-year-old remains the only fighter in ONE Championship history to simultaneously hold world titles in three different weight classes, and he returns to action in a couple of months to continue his amazing run on the global stage.Anatoly Malykhin seeks revenge against ‘Reug Reug’ at ONE 173 in Tokyo‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin is set to return to the Circle in a couple of months to take on arch nemesis Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane for the ONE heavyweight MMA world championship.The pair are set to meet in the co-main event at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri in what is a rematch of their epic in November 2024.‘Reug Reug’ dealt Malykhin the first loss of his career, winning via split decision in a close fight. Now, ‘Sladkiy’ is looking to even the score and reclaim his heavyweight MMA gold.ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri will go down live at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, Nov. 16. Fans in North America can visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch this blockbuster event live.