Anatoly Malykhin shares input on what might have led to the downfall of Dmitry Menshikov 

Anatoly Malykhin knows a thing or two about competing under the biggest and brightest lights of the ONE Championship stage.

Through his four fights with the promotion, the undefeated Russian powerhouse has claimed two world championships, the interim heavyweight belt and the light heavyweight title.

At ONE Fight Night 11 this past weekend, Malykhin’s fellow countryman Dmitry Menshikov made his promotional debut in the biggest fight of his career to date.

Stepping inside the ring for the very first time, Menshikov went straight to the top with a world championship contest against ONE lightweight Muay Thai titleholder Regian Eersel.

Coming up short after being stopped in the first round by ‘The Immortal’, who claimed his 10th consecutive win in the promotion, Malykhin had some thoughts about what may have gone wrong for the challenger on the night.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Anatoly Malykhin gave his thoughts on the fight with some words of advice for Menshikov:

“The main fight puts a lot of weight on the fighter's shoulders - people expect you to put on a show, the promotion expects a lot from you, and not many people can handle it. He had to warm himself up first – take some lower-ranking fights, and then go and fight for the belt. He was nervous. You could see that he couldn't handle his nerves," said Malykhin.

For Malykhin, the two-division king will make his return to the global stage of the promotion at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23, to unify the heavyweight world championship gold against Arjan Bhullar.

