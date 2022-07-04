Watch: Anatoly Malykhin trains dynamite hands for potential showdown with Arjan Bhullar

ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin is one of the hardest punchers in the sport today. He wouldn't be able to use that power, however, if he didn't hone all the other facets of striking, such as speed and rhythm.

In a recent video posted by ONE, we saw 'Sladkiy' focusing on hand speed and rhythm while hitting the boxing mitts. Here's the video posted on Instagram:

Working the focus mitts greatly enhances fighters' rhythm, accuracy, control, and speed when throwing combinations. You cannot be throwing haymakers and bombs with just power. Anatoly Malykhin understands this and so he hones the other aspects of his striking game so that when he throws heat, it connects cleanly.

It's the reason why the undefeated 'Sladkiy' has knocked out 7 of his 10 opponents in the cage. The heavy-handed Russian doesn't just rely on his fight-ending power, he also employs a lot of other tools to get that finishing blow to connect.

Look to see him bring his striking A-game and more once he faces reigning ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar in a possible world title unification bout in the near future.

A title unification bout with Anatoly Malykhin excites ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, reigning ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar expressed his thoughts on a possible bout with interim world champ Anatoly Malykhin.

Needless to say, the highly competitive Canadian-Indian world champion was quite excited about the challenge ahead, saying:

"This Russian I got [Anatoly Malykhin]. He's a knockout artist, he medaled in Russian nationals in wrestling, crazy boxer, he's a very, very tough, tough test. Very tough opponent. But it excites me. That's what I'm looking for."

Watch the full interview here:

You have to hand it to Bhullar. If you see Malykhin fight and learn that you'll fight him next, the most common response is not going to be excitement. You have to be wired differently to feel excited about the idea of getting locked inside the circle with a knockout artist like Malykhin. You have to be wired differently like a ONE heavyweight world champion.

We can't wait for these two behemoths to collide in the middle of the cage.

