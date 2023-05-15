Anatoly Malykhin shows off his growing submission grappling to BJJ legend Buchecha

Russian juggernaut Anatoly Malykhin is incredibly proud to hone his Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills, and did exactly that ina great session with his trainer this week.

The two-division world champion showed off some of his skills online before giving a respectful call-out to one of the greatest jiu-jitsu practitioners in the world - ONE heavyweight contender Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida.

Tagging Buchecha in his Instagram post this week, the reigning ONE light heavyweight and interim heavyweight world champion sent the following translated message to him below:

“Brothers, I have been doing freestyle wrestling since childhood, now boxing is all cool, but you have to keep moving. I also decided to learn jiu-jitsu with our trainer in the gym.

He continued,

@gaiamma_management_ says that there are already successes, you can cut yourself with someone serious! So @marcusbuchecha hold on tight, I'm on my way)).”

Marcus Buchecha responded back by saying:

“😂 that was a good one! RJJ Russian Jiu Jitsu.”

Watch the footage below:

ONE Championship has lined up a succession of excellent heavyweight matchups this year, which will feature some of your favorite top contenders in the world.

On August 5, 2023, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ will be pitted against Sengalese powerhouse ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane in a potential world title eliminator bout.

The Brazilian standout, has become a major threat to the heavyweight crown following his rapid ascent in the rankings, which includes decisive finishes over Kirill Grishenko, Simon Carson, Kang Ji Won, and Anderson ‘Braddock’ Silva.

Anatoly Malykhin , for his part, will finally get the chance to unify the heavyweight belts against long-time rival Arjan Bhullar, the reigning ONE heavyweight world champion, on July 14 in Thailand.

After a couple of frustrating cancellations and never-ending delays, Malykhin hopes Bhullar shows up this time at ONE Fight Night 12 to settle who really is the undisputed heavyweight king.

ONE Fight Night 12 will be available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes