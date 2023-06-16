Anatoly Malykhin shows a unique way of training his cardio and wrestling at the same time

Training with top boxing coach, John Hutchinson, Anatoly Malykhin has made it his mission to cover all aspects of the fight game during his last week of preparation.

The two-division world champion returns to action on June 23 to attempt to become the undisputed ONE heavyweight world champion against Arjan Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22.

As the event draws nearer, Malykhin has been wasting absolutely no time in employing a unique tactic during training to help him stay in tip-top shape for his next fight.

In an Instagram story, the Russian stalwart showed off his funny side with a short clip of himself doing some wrestling drills with a dummy while running on the treadmill at the same time.

Check out the hilarious image below:

Anatoly Malykhin working out his cardio and wrestling simultaneously

As fans all know by now, Anatoly Malykhin loves throwing subtle jabs at his future opponent. Most notably, he enjoys getting under Bhullar’s skin by calling him a boneless “chicken” for supposedly “chickening out” of their last two fights.

Bhullar, for his part, is not entirely innocent either. He’s notorious for his trash-talking ways as well and has called Malykhin a “clown” to diminish his rival’s status as an interim world title holder.

As the countdown begins, fight fans are more excited than ever to see their grudge match finally come to fruition after months of delay.

The Russian powerhouse returns to the fray with a lot of momentum on his side. In 2022, Malykhin captured the ONE interim heavyweight world title against Kirill Grishenko and dethroned Reinier de Ridder to become the ONE light heavyweight champion soon afterwards.

Arjan Bhullar, however, hasn’t returned to action since he fought Brandon Vera for the heavyweight strap back in 2021. So, it’s going to be intriguing to see how much he’s evolved in his game since he last fought. One of the few things he has going for him is his wrestling and takedown transitions.

But if Malykhin’s last fight against De Ridder is anything to go by, Bhullar is going to need a whole lot more in his arsenal to stop the Russian from becoming the champion.

Watch Arjan Bhullar vs. Anatoly Malykhin and all ONE Friday Fight events live at 8:30 am EDT on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

