“Where is your courage?” - Anatoly Malykhin takes another swipe at Arjan Bhullar on Instagram

Anatoly Malykhin is once again taking a dig at ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar on social media. The two men have been going at one another since Malykhin won the interim heavyweight title in February by defeating Kirill Grishenko. Since then, the Russian knockout artist has been chomping at the bit to meet Bhullar in a world title unification bout.

The two were previously set to square off at ONE 161 this weekend, but Bhullar was forced to pull out due to an injury, further delaying their highly anticipated champion vs. champion showdown. This prompted Malykhin to send a message to his heavyweight rival on Instagram.

In the video clip, ‘Sladkiy’ is seen watching a music video featuring Arjan Bhullar while wearing a T-shirt with Bhullar’s head transposed on the head of an animated chicken. He also held on to a punching bag with the heavyweight champion’s picture taped onto it, which he later beat on as the music video played. The post was captioned:

“Disco Chicken, are you going to fight??? Or are you dancing now??? Where is your courage???”

It’s far from the first time Anatoly Malykhin has tried to push Arjan Bhullar's buttons online and it’s unlikely to be the last until the two fighters finally meet inside the circle to settle things once and for all. Unfortunately, when and where that will happen is anyone’s guess.

Fabricio Andrade doesn’t believe Arjan Bhullar wants to fight Anatoly Malykhin

At ONE on Prime Video 3, Fabricio Andrade will get his shot at ONE bantamweight world champion John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker. With five straight victories and four via finish, ‘Wonder Boy’ could no longer be denied, particularly after his 62-second liver kick knockout of Kwon Won Il at ONE: 158 in June.

Speaking about his ONE world title opportunity, Andrade gave his thoughts on the long-awaited scrap between heavyweight titleholders Anatoly Malykhin and Arjan Bhullar. Andrade sympathized with Malykhin, who has waited months for the opportunity and even suggested that Bhullar was intentionally ducking the interim heavyweight champion.

“Man, it’s super frustrating for everybody, and I cannot imagine being in the position that he is right now. Anatoly is a very hardworking fighter, you know? The guy has been training to fight Bhullar for months and months, spending time, money, effort, everything to fight the guy, and the guy just doesn’t want to fight him.”

