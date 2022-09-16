“He doesn’t want to fight” - Fabricio Andrade believes Arjan Bhullar is ducking Anatoly Malykhin

ONE bantamweight world title contender 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade has some choice words for ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan 'Singh' Bhullar. In light of the cancelation of the world title unification bout between Bhullar and Anatoly Malykhin, the Brazilian powerhouse spoke his mind about the Indian-Canadian heavyweight king.

Andrade, who trains with Malykhin at the famed Tiger Muay Thai gym in Thailand, believes ONE should look at other options and move past Bhullar, who reportedly got sidelined due to injury.

In an interview with SCMP MMA, 'Wonder Boy' said:

"I think there are a lot of options that they could work with. The Reinier [de Ridder] fight, I think that would be very entertaining for everyone if it happens, either in heavyweight or light heavyweight. Maybe Anatoly would be up to go down to light heavyweight to face him. I think that would be very interesting. So I think there’s a lot of options, I’m not really sure what is going on with him right now or what ONE Championship has planned for him, but I do think they have options to work with right now."

In regards to Bhullar, Fabricio Andrade said:

"I think just Bhullar has been the biggest problem in this division. They have slowed down everybody and made the division stop. So that’s why I think the smartest thing to do is to let the guy be. If he doesn’t want to fight, then [let him] do what he wants to do. I don’t know what he wants to do, but clearly, he doesn’t want to fight."

Fabricio Andrade is pumped up to perform in front of a live crowd in Malaysia and fight for the world title

Fabricio Andrade gets his hard-earned shot at the world title at ONE on Prime Video 3 on October 21. 'Wonder Boy' will be locking horns with ONE's power-punching bantamweight king, John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker. This world title bout has the potential to become one of the most exciting world title fights in ONE Championship this year.

The bout will be a special one for Fabricio Andrade not only because it's his first world title shot, but also because he'll be fighting in front of a live crowd for the first time in ONE Championship.

In the interview, Fabricio Adrade said:

"I’m so excited, to be honest. All my fights in ONE Championship, there’s been no crowd - nobody there, just the staff - so I’m really looking forward [to] this time where the fans are gonna be there. I think everything I do, the way I come for [a] fight is for entertaining the people, entertaining the fans. So I think it’s even more exciting for me to have everybody there to come and watch my fight. It’s going to be very exciting."

Expect a highly motivated and utterly game 'Wonder Boy' at ONE on Prime Video 3 in Malaysia next month.

