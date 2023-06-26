Anatoly Malykhin will fight Reinier de Ridder ‘even if it’s in the streets’

Anatoly Malykhin wants a third world title, and he’ll fight Reinier de Ridder practically anywhere to make that happen. The reigning ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight world champion will even do so in the streets.

After capturing the ONE undisputed heavyweight world title, Malykhin told the South China Morning Post that he’s now looking to take the ONE middleweight world title from old foe Reinier de Ridder.

“I’m ready to fight in September or October. It doesn’t matter. I’m really ready, even if it’s in the streets. It’s really not a problem.”

Malykhin first faced de Ridder for the ONE light heavyweight world title at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December 2022. He handed the Dutch superstar one of the worst beatings ever seen in a ONE Championship world title fight.

The match lasted just the first round, and it looked like an offensive barrage on the part of Malykhin. De Ridder visibly struggled against Malykhin’s power, and the Russian wrecking ball ultimately captured the win and the light heavyweight throne 4:35 into the opening round.

Malykhin, who was the ONE interim heavyweight world champion during his fight against de Ridder, now had two belts in his possession, but he still needed to capture undisputed heavyweight gold.

That came to reality when he manhandled Arjan Bhullar in their world title unification match at ONE Friday Fights 22 this past Friday at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Now the undisputed world champion in two weight classes, Malykhin aims to beat de Ridder for the ONE middleweight world championship. It’s still unclear whether or not this fight is happening this year, but the back and forth between de Ridder and Malykhin is already making this potential fight a must-watch.

Watch Malykhin's entire interview below:

