Relive Anatoly Malykhin’s version of Thrilla in Manila against Reinier de Ridder

Tonight, ONE light heavyweight and interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin has a date with destiny as he faces his division's reigning heavyweight king Arjan Bhullar in a massive bout at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, 'Sladkiy' will look to unify the ONE world heavyweight belts to become the promotion's baddest man on the planet. The bout with Arjan Bhullar has been signed, canceled, and rebooked a couple of times in the past months leading to tonight. With both fighters weighed in and hydrated as of this writing, only time separates the two behemoths from colliding to settle the score.

Anatoly Malykhin has been absolutely spotless in his assault of ONE’s heavier weight classes since his promotional debut. Having a 100% finishing rate, the undefeated Russian hammer finished every single man put in front of him inside the Circle. His most recent victim, the previously undefeated Reinier de Ridder last year.

Malykhin utterly dismantled the former ONE double-world champion in Manila at ONE on Prime Video 5 to capture the ONE light heavyweight world title.

ONE Championship posted a video of the fight:

"Before Anatoly Malykhin attempts to unify the ONE Heavyweight World Title against Arjan Bhullar on June 23 at ONE Friday Fights 22, relive his BRUTAL KNOCKOUT of Reinier de Ridder! @anmalykhin"

Malykhin used his strong wrestling background to wrestle in reverse, negating De Ridder's every takedown attempt. The Russian behemoth rattled 'The Dutch Knight' the instant he touched him with his sledgehammer-for-fists.

After hurting de Ridder with a right hand early, 'Sladkiy' proceeded to patiently stalk his hurt prey. From that point forward, de Ridder was in pure survival mode. Anatoly Malykhin ended the bout with a kill shot at 4:35 mark of the opening round. It was one of the most brutal dismantling of an undefeated world champion that we've ever seen.

Look to see the Russian double-world champion attempt the same against Bhullar tonight. ONE Friday Fights 22 is available live and for free on ONE Championship’s digital platforms as well as on its official broadcast partners.

