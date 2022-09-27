Anatomy of a Fighter's full documentary on Angela Lee's comeback drops on YouTube

Angela Lee took time off from the Circle in 2020 to focus on becoming a mother, and the story of her return to action earlier this year was chronicled by Will Harris on the YouTube channel, Anatomy of a Fighter.

The documentary, entitled ‘The comeback story of Angela Lee’ follows the Singaporean-American’s preparations ahead of her first fight in over two years back in March. Scheduled to face her was the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion, Stamp Fairtex.

In the weeks leading up to their monumental world title clash at ONE X, Anatomy of a Fighter shared parts of the documentary that shed a light on Lee’s mindset during preparations for her comeback fight. It also featured insights from people close to the atomweight queen, including her husband, Bruno Pucci, as well as her brother, Christian, and father, Ken.

The full version of the documentary released today includes footage from her fight with Stamp, as well as the fallout of her triumphant return. The complete story of her inspirational return comes just in time as she counts down the days to another career-defining fight.

On September 30, ‘Unstoppable’ will challenge Chinese superstar Xiong Jing Nan for the ONE women’s strawweight world title in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 2. While there are no film crews following her this time around, expect that Lee has done the same work, if not more, in order to be the best version of herself in her third match with ‘The Panda’.

Angela Lee thinks Xiong Jing Nan has lost her ‘killer instinct’

While they split their first two meetings, Angela Lee believes Xiong Jing Nan has lost her fangs and no longer has the ‘killer instinct’ that made her fights exciting.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Lee said that it seemed Xiong was content with just getting a win instead of looking for a finish. She said:

“I feel like when I watched Xiong in [those recent defenses], she was not fighting to win – she was fighting not to lose. Sometimes when you’re champion for a while, you become stagnant and you’re just fighting to keep your belt, not fighting to win and destroy every person that’s in front of you.”

After winning four of her first five bouts in ONE Championship via TKO, Xiong’s next three wins have all gone the distance. While Angela Lee’s claim may have some truth, ‘The Panda’ still got the win in all those fights - which is all that matters at the end of the day.

