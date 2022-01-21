Watch: Anatomy of ONE Championship atomweight champion Angela Lee Part II

Over a month ago, ONE Championship atomweight world champion Angela 'Unstoppable' Lee was featured in the latest episode of 'Anatomy of a Fighter'.

The award-winning YouTube docu-series is famous for showing a more candid look into a professional fighter's life. The cinematic series serves as a deep meditation on the humane side of prizefighting that we rarely see.

Part one of a series of four episodes on Angela Lee was released last December and part two was recently released. While the first part delved into Lee's hiatus from the sport to focus on motherhood, part two showed her preparations for her comeback.

The proud new mother sees a lot in her new challenger, Stamp Fairtex, in the sense that they both started martial arts at a very young age. Another similarity the champion sees with the Fairtex fighter is the fact that they both had their family's support.

Despite having nothing but respect and admiration for her new title challenger, Lee does see ways in which she can beat her. In the new video, we see her and her team, which includes her husband and her father, breakdown her next matchup.

Watch part two of the four-part series below:

Angela Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex will headline the biggest event in ONE Championship history

On March 26, ONE Championship will have its anniversary event, ONE: X which will be its first full-stadium show since the start of the pandemic. The event will have 12,000 strong in attendance at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The card is filled to the brim with title fights and blockbuster bouts that could headline their own events. At the top of the ultra-stacked card will be the much-anticipated title fight between ONE atomweight world champ Angela 'Unstoppable' Lee and former ONE Muay Thai and kickboxing champion Stamp Fairtex.

The historic bout came after a long road of fights. When Lee went on a hiatus from the sport due to her pregnancy, ONE Championship created a Grand Prix tournament to fill her absence.

The tournament's winner, Stamp, is now vying to become the first tri-sport world champion in ONE history.

