“And then your body deteriorates” - Kamaru Usman opens up on the savage rituals of a UFC fighter which ultimately “breaks the body”

Kamaru Usman's recent appearance on episode #341 of the PBD Podcast saw him reveal just how hard a UFC fighter's career is on the body. Usman, who has found himself on a shocking losing streak as of late, spoke about the many variables ahead of a fight that eventually take a toll on the body.

In particular, he touched on the most demanding of workout rituals, which consist of a combination of weight-lifting, grappling and sparring.

"You're lifting, you're grappling, and you're sparring, and you're doing this. So, it's all of that. At the end of the day, the one thing that doesn't change is evolution. It's not just evolution. It's time. As a human being, this is what has been created. You're born, you age, and then your body deteriorates."

Check out Kamaru Usman talking (0:31) about the physical toll of a UFC fighter's routine in the clip below:

Usman is well-known for being one of the hardest-working fighters. It's a work ethic he's had since his wrestling days. Unfortunately, this has led to significant wear and tear in his knees, as evidenced by the contrasting muscularity between his upper-body and lower-body.

Additionally, it appears that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is finally experiencing the drawbacks of a long career as a mixed martial artist. He has not looked as physically sharp as he usually does, which could have led to his recent string of losses.

Usman, however, is intent on bouncing back, as he remains one of the most determined competitors in the promotion.

Kamaru Usman's run as the UFC welterweight champion

Kamaru Usman lost his welterweight title to Leon Edwards in a massive upset at UFC 278, as he was on the receiving end of 2022's 'Knockout of the Year.' While he failed to recapture his title in the pair's trilogy bout, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has one of the greatest championship runs in UFC welterweight history.

Check out Kamaru Usman knocking out Jorge Masvidal in their rematch at UFC 261:

He first captured the title from Tyron Woodley in a dominant showing, before defending his title against Colby Covington twice, Jorge Masvidal twice, and Gilbert Burns for a total of five title defenses.