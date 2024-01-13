"And a legend was born" - Fans react to 18-year-old Conor McGregor securing TKO victory over Kieran Campbell in first-ever MMA fight 

UFC superstar Conor McGregor made his mixed martial arts debut in an amateur fight against Kieran Campell in 2007 at the age of 18. The two fighters fought for Irish promotion, Ring of Truth, in Dublin.

The fight's highlights were recently uploaded to X, which shows McGregor on the offensive from the get-go. His raw striking got the better of his opponent, as it took him only over a minute and a half to win the fight via technical knockout after a flurry of strikes.

Fans reacted to the clip with interesting observations about McGregor's performance, with one fan also providing a detailed assessment and a rating.

"Can see the potential already. He definitely got trained well though"

"7.3/10 definitely can tell this is an amateur fight but they were both very courageous for their fight. The combos were there, and so was the fundamentals, but it simply wasn’t that entertaining."

Fans also remarked about his origins and the plight of his opponent, saying:

"And a legend was born"

"That guy was not ready."

"His opponent looked like he wanted some warm kisses and hugs there for a minute."

"Conor wore the longboard shorts before the secret juice made him jacket"

"Almost dropped the ref with that last swing"

Michael Chandler discusses Conor McGregor's return to a heavier-weight class

Conor McGregor has announced that he will be back this year against Michael Chandler but surprised fans by announcing that the fight will be at middleweight.

Chandler, who was supposed to take on McGregor following the conclusion of The Ultimate Fighter Season 31, dismissed the increased weight stipulation as an advantage. He stated that the proposed 185 pounds was not far away from his walking weight.

Chandler expressed his doubts about McGregor being able to adjust to the increased weight after his prolonged absence from the UFC octagon.

"Whereas, he has been off for two years, it’ll be three years by the time he gets back into the octagon and he is gonna have to navigate and negotiate how to do all of his moves, all of his techniques, navigate each exchange inside of the fight with a lot more muscle mass than he used to have, a bigger frame which probably means less cardio, more oxygen use… So I don’t believe that size is an advantage."

