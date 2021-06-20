Anderson Silva claims his next boxing bout could be against Logan Paul

UFC Hall-of-Famer Anderson Silva has expressed a desire to compete in another high-profile boxing super-fight after his immensely successful outing against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. This time though, Silva wants to fight a YouTuber-turned-professional boxer.

Speaking to MMA Junkie after his fight against Chavez Jr., Anderson Silva said his next fight could be against Logan Paul. Paul recently went the distance with Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match. Following Silva's split-decision win against Chavez Jr., Paul congratulated the former UFC middleweight champion.

Anderson Silva pulled off the upset over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.



Do you want to see him box again? If so, against who? 🤔 #ChavezJrSilva pic.twitter.com/luG1oewR2K — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 20, 2021

Logan apparently also said that he'd like Silva to fight Jake Paul on the same card as him if he potentially fights Mike Tyson. In response, Anderson Silva showered both Paul brothers with praise before conceding that he might be fighting Logan Paul next:

"I respect both. I have a great relationship with the brothers and I think this is possible, you know. That's entertaining. His fight was entertaining and Logan and his brother are amazing guys. People say they talk a lot about the guys but they are good persons and I respect them both. Everything is possible and I think the next fight is maybe, with Logan Paul."

Canelo Alvarez leaves Anderson Silva starstruck

Anderson Silva put up a masterclass to outshine Chavez Jr. over eight rounds and pick up a split decision victory. He also showed off some of the skills that made him a popular MMA fighter during the bout. At 46 years of age, for Silva to do what he's done by beating a professional boxer is extraordinary.

Canelo Anderson Silva



🤝



Defeating JCC Jr. in a Boxing Bout pic.twitter.com/Xlx9jqe3Fe — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) June 20, 2021

Following the fight, boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez came up to congratulate Silva on his amazing performance. Silva and Alvarez were seen talking for a while after the fight. In a post-fight interview with FightHype, Anderson Silva expressed his happiness owing to Alvarez's respectful gesture:

"I don't believe that Canelo come talk to me. You know Canelo signed my glove. The glove I fight (with), Canelo signed. I'm so happy!"

