What did Logan Paul say about fighting Mike Tyson in a boxing match?

Logan Paul asserted that he’s willing to fight Mike Tyson. Logan referred to Tyson as “old, old” and suggested that he could defeat Mike Tyson.

Needless to say, many in the boxing community, as well as the combat sports community as a whole, have expressed their disagreement with Logan Paul. The vast majority of fight fans and experts alike believe that Paul is unlikely to defeat Mike Tyson.

Many in the combat sports world have Mike Tyson as the favorite in a potential boxing match against Logan Paul. This is even though Logan is just 26, whereas Tyson is 54 years of age and has dealt with numerous injuries and wars against some of the most dangerous heavyweights in boxing history.

The consensus is that Mike Tyson would comfortably beat Paul despite being much older, having a significant amount of wear and tear on his body, and not having competed in a professional boxing match since 2005. It wouldn't even be close.

Logan Paul suggested that he could fight and defeat Mike Tyson

On episode 278 of the Impaulsive podcast – titled ‘What Was It Like Fighting Floyd Mayweather?’ – Logan Paul, Jake Paul, and their longtime friend Mac opened up on Logan’s recent fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

It was during this podcast episode that Logan Paul expressed his views regarding a possible fight between him and boxing legend Mike Tyson. Logan Paul stated:

“Jake and I, we’ve been joking. You’ve all heard it around the house. We’re like, ‘More fights!’ – We need more fights. I wish I could clone myself and put on more fights.”

“It’s so funny ‘cause now I’m literally like, you know, I’ve been asking like, ‘Who’s next?’ – And I don’t know if I have an answer. Like, if y’all want to see me fight someone or have someone in mind, let me know.”

“All ages, all sizes”, Logan Paul said, speaking about his potential future opponents. Paul continued, “Like, someone mentioned Mike Tyson. Like, how funny is it? Like, one great at a time, or is that like you can only fight one and then you’re out of here.”

“My lawyer mentioned it”, Logan Paul stated, noting that he’d been warned not to fight Mike Tyson. Paul added, “And he’s like, ‘No. Tyson will rip your head off. You don’t stand a chance’. I’m like, ‘Bro. I just went through all this’. You can’t tell me I can’t beat Mike Tyson. Bro, he’s old, old.” (*Video courtesy: Impaulsive; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Furthermore, Logan Paul, Jake, and Mac all agreed that Mike Tyson probably has a higher bone density than Logan.

Logan Paul has often emphasized that his bone density is higher than that of the average human being. However, Logan still admits that Mike Tyson likely has an advantage over him in this department, alluding to Tyson being an exceptional athlete and genetically gifted individual.

Logan Paul and Mike Tyson are at vastly different stages in their respective combat sports careers

Logan Paul and Mike Tyson are huge box office draws in combat sports. Paul managed to utilize his celebrity status as a social media influencer and is now one of the biggest draws in the fight game. On the other hand, Tyson rose to superstardom in the 1980s by taking the traditional route to the top of the combat sports world.

Mike Tyson faced some of the best pugilists in the world en route to the pinnacle of professional boxing. Tyson is a former undisputed heavyweight champion in professional boxing and is regarded as one of the most dangerous combat sportspersons of all time.

Tyson is still a megastar in the fight game, as evidenced by his exhibition boxing match against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020 that garnered around 1.6 million PPV buys.

Logan Paul and Mike Tyson are at contrasting stages in their respective combat sports careers. Logan Paul’s first, and thus far only, professional boxing match was a split decision loss against fellow YouTuber KSI back in November 2019.

Paul’s most recent combat sports contest was his much-discussed exhibition match against boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. The exhibition match was advertised as one that’ll have no official winner announced at the end.

Regardless, many believe that Logan Paul walked away from the event as a winner, given that he successfully went the eight-round distance against the legendary Mayweather.

As for Mike Tyson, his last professional boxing match took place in June 2005. Tyson was beaten by Kevin McBride. The legendary boxer quit the fight after the sixth round. It was later revealed that Tyson wasn’t in fighting shape and primarily accepted the fight to help deal with the severe financial problems he was facing.

Mike Tyson retired from the sport of pro boxing after the aforementioned fight. Moreover, Tyson’s most recent combat sports contest was an exhibition matchup against fellow boxing great Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020. This matchup, too, had no official winner announced after its conclusion.

However, many opined that Mike Tyson deserved to be awarded a victory on the judges’ scorecards – had the bout been officially scored – for out-working and out-punching RJJ.

If a fight between Logan Paul and Mike Tyson does come to fruition in the days to come, the fight would likely be an exhibition boxing match contested in the heavyweight division.

Logan Paul is a cruiserweight and would have to move up a weight class to meet Mike Tyson in the heavyweight division.

Would you like to see Logan Paul fight Mike Tyson? Sound off in the comments.

We have a very happening MMA page on Facebook. Click here to join!

Edited by Avinash Tewari